Nordic, Baltic Leaders Urge Unity with Ukraine
(MENAFN) In a unified declaration released on Saturday, eight countries from the Nordic and Baltic regions emphasized the necessity of taking the "next step" toward peace in full collaboration with Ukraine.
The leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8)—comprising Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden—reiterated their unwavering backing for Ukraine in the face of ongoing conflict.
The statement underscored their endorsement of initiatives aimed at resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine.
This included backing diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump, while stressing that Ukraine must be directly involved in all stages of the peace process.
"To achieve a just and lasting peace, the next step must be together with Ukraine. Only Ukraine can make decisions concerning its future," declared the collective leadership of the Nordic-Baltic countries.
Additionally, they affirmed: "No decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine, and no decisions on Europe without Europe."
This highlighted their firm belief that any agreements or decisions regarding Ukraine and the continent as a whole must involve the respective parties.
The group emphasized that reaching a fair and enduring peace hinges on implementing a ceasefire and establishing trustworthy security arrangements for Ukraine.
They stated that any peace pact must involve "firm and concrete commitments" from allies across the Atlantic to shield Ukraine "against any future aggression."
The leaders also noted their approval of President Trump's readiness to involve the United States in providing security assurances, stating, "We welcome President Trump's statement that the US is prepared to participate in security guarantees."
Furthermore, they maintained that there should be no restrictions placed on Ukraine’s military capabilities or its partnerships with other nations.
In conclusion, the NB8 leaders stressed that Russia should not have the authority to obstruct Ukraine’s progress toward joining the European Union or NATO.
