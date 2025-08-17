403
Norway Criticizes Denmark's Stance on Palestine
(MENAFN) Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has voiced disappointment over Denmark's choice not to acknowledge Palestine as a sovereign state.
At the same time, he commended Copenhagen for maintaining the Nordic tradition of "consistently supporting international law."
During an interview published on Friday by a newspaper, Eide conveyed his appreciation for Denmark’s alignment with other Nordic nations on numerous international affairs.
However, he expressed disapproval of Denmark’s refusal to extend formal recognition to Palestine.
Norway officially recognized Palestine as a state the previous year. Other European nations, including Sweden, Iceland, Spain, and Ireland, have taken similar steps.
Meanwhile, countries such as France, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada are anticipated to follow suit in September.
Eide reiterated the critical value of unwavering commitment to international law. He warned that if nations selectively condemn breaches—such as "Russia's war in Ukraine"—their integrity and trustworthiness on the global stage could be undermined.
Highlighting the influence of Palestine’s recognition, Eide stated that it has already made a difference, inspiring additional countries to consider doing the same.
In contrast, Denmark’s parliament declined a motion last year to recognize a Palestinian state, reasoning that the "necessary conditions" had not yet been fulfilled, according to the government's assessment.
