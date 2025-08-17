Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rahul Gandhi To Launch 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' In Bihar Targets SIR


2025-08-17 06:14:04
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left from his residence today to launch the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram, Bihar. The campaign, aimed at challenging SIR and mobilizing support among youth and marginalized communities, marks a fresh push by the Congress-RJD alliance ahead of upcoming polls.

