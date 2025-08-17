Rahul Gandhi To Launch 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' In Bihar Targets SIR

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left from his residence today to launch the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram, Bihar. The campaign, aimed at challenging SIR and mobilizing support among youth and marginalized communities, marks a fresh push by the Congress-RJD alliance ahead of upcoming polls.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.