403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says ‘Everyone Is to Blame’ for Ukraine War
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has characterized the ongoing war in Ukraine as a "situation that should never have started," asserting that "everybody" involved shares responsibility for the ongoing violence.
Trump shared his perspective on Thursday during a media interaction at the Oval Office, where he addressed a range of topics, including his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
When questioned about whether the planned summit with Putin—or any broader peace-related discussions—might be seen as a form of reward for Moscow, Trump reaffirmed his belief that the conflict itself was entirely preventable.
“I think that we have a situation that should never have started, it should never have started. It didn’t start under me, and for four years it wasn’t even discussed,” Trump said, implying that multiple actors, including former U.S. administrations, bear some responsibility for the continued fighting.
Trump went on to say, “Everything that we did was wrong. Everything that was done was wrong. Everybody’s to blame. Putin’s to blame. They’re all to blame,” placing collective fault on all stakeholders involved in the crisis.
Earlier in the week, Trump also pushed back against claims that his meeting with Putin constitutes a diplomatic win for Russia.
In a post, he criticized mainstream media outlets for misrepresenting the summit, stating that the “very unfair media is at work on my meeting with Putin.”
He expressed frustration with journalists for “constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton,” highlighting Bolton’s recent remark that “even though the meeting is on American soil, ‘Putin has already won.’”
By assigning shared responsibility and criticizing both political opponents and media institutions, Trump has continued to shape his narrative ahead of the upcoming diplomatic engagement with the Kremlin.
Trump shared his perspective on Thursday during a media interaction at the Oval Office, where he addressed a range of topics, including his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
When questioned about whether the planned summit with Putin—or any broader peace-related discussions—might be seen as a form of reward for Moscow, Trump reaffirmed his belief that the conflict itself was entirely preventable.
“I think that we have a situation that should never have started, it should never have started. It didn’t start under me, and for four years it wasn’t even discussed,” Trump said, implying that multiple actors, including former U.S. administrations, bear some responsibility for the continued fighting.
Trump went on to say, “Everything that we did was wrong. Everything that was done was wrong. Everybody’s to blame. Putin’s to blame. They’re all to blame,” placing collective fault on all stakeholders involved in the crisis.
Earlier in the week, Trump also pushed back against claims that his meeting with Putin constitutes a diplomatic win for Russia.
In a post, he criticized mainstream media outlets for misrepresenting the summit, stating that the “very unfair media is at work on my meeting with Putin.”
He expressed frustration with journalists for “constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton,” highlighting Bolton’s recent remark that “even though the meeting is on American soil, ‘Putin has already won.’”
By assigning shared responsibility and criticizing both political opponents and media institutions, Trump has continued to shape his narrative ahead of the upcoming diplomatic engagement with the Kremlin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment