Heads of government of Baltic, Nordic countries stand reassure stance with Ukraine


2025-08-17 05:45:38
(MENAFN) Leaders of the Baltic and Nordic countries issued a joint statement on Saturday, emphasizing that Ukraine alone must determine its future and reaffirming their "unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity."

"No decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine, and no decisions on Europe without Europe," declared the heads of government from Latvia, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, and Sweden. They stressed their continued backing for Ukraine and their commitment to initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis.

"Achieving a just and lasting peace requires a ceasefire. And credible security guarantees for Ukraine. A peace agreement needs firm and concrete commitments by transatlantic partners to safeguard Ukraine against any future aggression," the statement said.

The leaders also welcomed the United States’ willingness to contribute to security guarantees, while underscoring that Ukraine’s military capabilities and cooperation with other nations should face no restrictions.

