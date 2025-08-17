403
Australia, Philippines Kick Off Largest-Ever Military Exercises
(MENAFN) Australia has kicked off its biggest-ever joint military exercises with the Philippines, marking a significant expansion of defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific amid growing regional tensions.
Dubbed Exercise Alon 25, the multinational drills began Friday and involve more than 3,600 troops, according to the Australian Defense Ministry. Forces from the Canadian Navy and the US Marine Corps’ Marine Rotation Force stationed in Darwin, Australia, are also participating.
Live-fire drills, amphibious landings, and coordinated maritime maneuvers are scheduled to take place across the Philippine islands of Palawan and Luzon between August 15 and 29, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed.
“Exercise Alon 25 is an opportunity for us to practice how we collaborate and respond to shared security challenges, and project force over great distances in the Indo-Pacific,” said Australian Vice Admiral Justin Jones.
The exercise, first held in 2023, has grown in scale and complexity. This year’s edition includes a major joint force projection operation, involving the mass airlift of a battle group equipped with armored vehicles, engineering units, medical teams, and artillery components.
Tensions in the contested South China Sea form the backdrop to the drill, as the Philippines and China remain locked in disputes over overlapping maritime claims.
The exercise aims to deepen military integration and rapid-response capabilities among allies. The drills “will enhance our interoperability with the Philippines, and ensure that we can work together in support regional security,” Jones added.
