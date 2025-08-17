11Th Economic Conference On Global Debt Set For Next Saturday In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra)-- The Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship, and Creativity (JSSREC) has announced its 11th Economic Conference, set to be held next Saturday in Amman under the theme: "Global Debt and Fiscal Policy Reforms."In a statement issued Sunday, the JSSREC invited researchers, economists, and policymakers to attend the event, which will tackle urgent questions surrounding financial sustainability and economic resilience in the face of rising global debt.Rida Khawaldeh, JSSREC President, described the conference, organized in collaboration with the University of Petra, as a platform for bridging academic research with practical policymaking. He stressed the importance of linking research findings to decision-making bodies, particularly in times of economic uncertainty. According to Khawaldeh, economic security is now the primary line of defense against global crises.Samer Al-Rjoub, Chair of the Conference's Preparatory Committee, underlined the urgency for developing countries to adopt sound fiscal policies, implement structural reforms, and manage public debt in ways that safeguard long-term stability, especially in light of the accelerating debt burden worldwide.The conference will feature three main sessions: the first will explore the root causes of global debt and its implications for economic security; the second will focus on restructuring tools and the role of effective governance; the third will delve into economic justice and pathways to sustainable growth.The JSSREC noted that a distinguished group of academics and industry experts will participate in the sessions. The conference comes at a time of rapid global economic shifts, highlighting the growing necessity of financial sustainability to ensure national stability and development.