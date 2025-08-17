Army Foils Infiltration Attempt Along Northern Border

Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone on Sunday thwarted an attempted infiltration by an individual who tried to illegally cross the northern border within its area of responsibility.A rapid response patrol was immediately deployed, successfully apprehended the individual, and transferred him to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

