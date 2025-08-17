Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Army Foils Infiltration Attempt Along Northern Border


2025-08-17 05:09:53
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone on Sunday thwarted an attempted infiltration by an individual who tried to illegally cross the northern border within its area of responsibility.
A rapid response patrol was immediately deployed, successfully apprehended the individual, and transferred him to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

MENAFN17082025000117011021ID1109938070

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search