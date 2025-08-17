Sybiha Aligns Positions With Finnish FM Ahead Of Coalition Of Willing Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote about this on social network X , Ukrinform reports.

"I was glad to speak with Elina Valtonen this morning to coordinate positions ahead of today's Coalition of the Willing meeting and next week's high-level contacts. I informed my colleague about the current battlefield situation and efforts to force Russia to end its war. I underlined that security must come first, and that putting an end to the killings is absolutely essential for any diplomacy to succeed," Sybiha stated.

The Minister added that pressure on Moscow and packages of deterrence options for Ukraine are critical elements in strengthening the country's defense and resilience.

“We value our partnership with Finland and appreciate the Finnish government and people's consistent support for Ukraine,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Finnish President Alexander Stubb will participate in a meeting of the Presidents of the Coalition of the Willing , which will be held in a video conference format on Sunday, August 17.

