Trump Expands Military Presence In Caribbean Against Narco-Terrorist Cartels

MENAFN - AzerNews) The U.S. military is deploying over 4,000 Marines and sailors to waters near Latin America and the Caribbean in a significant demonstration of force targeting drug cartels, CNN reported Friday, citing U.S. defense officials.

The deployment features the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), alongside destroyers, a guided-missile cruiser, surveillance aircraft, and a nuclear-powered attack submarine.

Officials emphasized that while the buildup provides President Donald Trump with a wide array of military options against cartels classified as narco-terrorist organizations, its main purpose is to act as a deterrent rather than a precursor to immediate action.

These reinforcements are part of a broader realignment of military resources to the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), ongoing for the past three weeks.

On Friday, the Navy confirmed the deployment of the USS Iwo Jima, the 22nd MEU, and two additional ARG ships-the USS Fort Lauderdale and USS San Antonio-without disclosing their precise destinations.

The ARG/MEU combination, which includes an aviation combat unit, expands the U.S. military presence in the region.

However, some defense officials have raised concerns, noting that Marines are not specifically trained for anti-drug operations and would have to rely heavily on the U.S. Coast Guard if tasked with such missions.