403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Chief Condoles Pakistan, India Over Flood Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on Sunday to the governments and peoples of Pakistan and India for the victims of the recent floods.
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi said he "prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect the two friendly countries and peoples from all harm and to grant the injured a speedy recovery."
The floods hit several states and regions in both countries, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.
(end)
as
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi said he "prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect the two friendly countries and peoples from all harm and to grant the injured a speedy recovery."
The floods hit several states and regions in both countries, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.
(end)
as
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment