GCC Chief Condoles Pakistan, India Over Flood Victims

2025-08-17 05:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on Sunday to the governments and peoples of Pakistan and India for the victims of the recent floods.
In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi said he "prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect the two friendly countries and peoples from all harm and to grant the injured a speedy recovery."
The floods hit several states and regions in both countries, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.
