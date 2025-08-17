403
Hillary Clinton reveals she would nominate Trump for Nobel prize
(MENAFN) Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stated on Friday that she would consider nominating President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize if he managed to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict without Kyiv surrendering any territory to Moscow.
"Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, where Putin is the aggressor, invading a neighbor country, trying to change the borders — if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to, in a way, validate Putin's vision of greater Russia, but instead could really stand up to Putin, something we haven't seen, but maybe this is the opportunity," Clinton said during a podcast, coinciding with a meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.
She emphasized that any peace agreement should ensure a “ceasefire,” “no exchange of territory,” and that “over a period of time, Putin should be actually withdrawing from the territory he seized.”
"If we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin, aided and abetted by the US. I think that's a terrible, terrible precedent," Clinton added.
She also expressed hope that “for whatever combination of reasons, including the elusive Nobel Peace Prize, President Trump may actually stand up to Putin on behalf of not just Ukraine and its democracy and its very brave people, but frankly, on behalf of our own security and interests."
Responding to her comments, Trump described it as "very nice" of her to say that, adding: "I may have to start liking her again."
