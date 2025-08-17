403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky to meet Trump to have discussions about ending war
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that he will travel to Washington, D.C., on Monday to meet with US President Donald Trump to go over "details regarding ending the killing and the war."
"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation," Zelenskyy wrote on the social media platform X following a phone call with Trump, which began as a one-on-one conversation but later included European leaders.
Zelenskyy described the discussion as "long and substantive," noting that Trump briefed him on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the key points of their talks in Alaska on Friday.
He stressed that Ukraine is committed to making a “maximum effort” to achieve peace and highlighted the importance of US influence, saying it has an “impact on the development of the situation.”
"We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this," Zelenskyy added.
The president also emphasized Europe’s role in ensuring reliable security guarantees for Ukraine alongside the United States. "We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners," he said.
"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation," Zelenskyy wrote on the social media platform X following a phone call with Trump, which began as a one-on-one conversation but later included European leaders.
Zelenskyy described the discussion as "long and substantive," noting that Trump briefed him on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the key points of their talks in Alaska on Friday.
He stressed that Ukraine is committed to making a “maximum effort” to achieve peace and highlighted the importance of US influence, saying it has an “impact on the development of the situation.”
"We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this," Zelenskyy added.
The president also emphasized Europe’s role in ensuring reliable security guarantees for Ukraine alongside the United States. "We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment