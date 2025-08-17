403
Macron says lasting peace of Ukraine has to be backed by strong security commitments
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Saturday that any enduring peace in Ukraine must be supported by firm security assurances.
His comments followed US President Donald Trump’s Friday meeting in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was later followed by Trump’s discussions with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"It is essential to continue supporting Ukraine and to maintain pressure on Russia as long as its war of aggression continues and until a solid and lasting peace, respectful of Ukraine’s rights, has been established," Macron wrote on the social media platform X.
He added, "any lasting peace must be accompanied by unwavering security guarantees," and welcomed the US’s willingness to assist in this effort.
Macron also emphasized the need for coordinated action, stating, "We will work on this with them and with all our partners in the Coalition of the Willing, with whom we will meet again soon, to make concrete progress. It will also be essential to draw all the lessons from the past 30 years, in particular from Russia’s well-established tendency not to honor its own commitments."
The French president stressed that France would continue close collaboration with Washington and Kyiv "to safeguard our interests in a spirit of unity and responsibility," concluding that "France remains firmly at Ukraine's side."
Following the Trump-Putin meeting, both leaders expressed optimism, with Putin noting that they had reached an "understanding." Trump added that it is now up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders "to get it done." He remarked in a Fox News interview, "A lot of points were agreed on, there's not that much, you know, one or two pretty significant items, but I think they can be reached."
