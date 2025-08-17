403
World’s First Humanoid Games Open in Beijing
(MENAFN) China has officially opened the world’s first international competition dedicated to humanoid robots, drawing over 250 teams from 16 countries to its capital, Beijing, for a high-tech spectacle.
According to Chinese media Friday’s opening ceremony included a striking display of robot abilities, with humanoid machines showcasing hip-hop dance routines, martial arts demonstrations, musical performances, and Chinese opera. Competitive events such as 3v3 and 5v5 football matches and robot boxing also kicked off the three-day event.
The inaugural games have drawn a diverse crowd of participants from robotics firms, academic institutions, tech clubs, and individual hobbyists, united by a common interest in advancing humanoid technology.
In total, around 280 teams—representing countries such as the United States, Germany, and Italy—have entered more than 500 humanoid robots into the contest. The competition includes 26 events, ranging from physical challenges like sprinting to complex, real-world tasks such as drug sorting and facility cleaning.
The event, held at the National Speed Skating Oval, will run through Sunday.
