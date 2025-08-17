UAE: Pakistan Squad For T20I Tri-Series, ACC Asia Cup Announced Match Dates Revealed

The Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series and Asia Cup set to be played in the UAE was announced on Sunday, August 17.

The tri-series, featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan and UAE will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7.

Meanwhile, the eight-team ACC Asia Cup T20I tournament will be staged in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 2 to 28. Pakistan are placed in Group 'A' alongside India, Oman and UAE.

The Men's National Selection Committee announced the 17-member Pakistan squad as follows:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

Schedules revealed

The committee also revealed the schedules of the trie-series matches and the ACC Asia Cup T20 2025.

All the tri-series matches are set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here are the dates.

August 29 : Afghanistan v Pakistan at 7pm

August 30: UAE v Pakistan at 7pm

September 1 : UAE v Afghanistan at 7pm

September 2 : Pakistan v Afghanistan at 7pm

September 4 : Pakistan v UAE at 7pm

September 5 : Afghanistan v UAE at 7pm local time

September 7 : Final match at 7pm

ACC Asia Cup T20 2025 (Pakistan fixtures, Super Fours and Final):

September 12 : Oman v Pakistan, DICS, 6pm

September 14 : India v Pakistan, DICS, 6pm

September 17 : UAE v Pakistan, DICS, 6pm

September 20-26 : Super Fours fixtures (Abu Dhabi and Dubai)

September 28 : Final, DICS, 6pm