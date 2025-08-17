403
Spain’s wildfires are still ongoing, spreading to more than fifty areas
(MENAFN) Spain is confronting historic wildfires affecting over 51 locations across the country, forcing more than 4,000 residents to spend the night away from their homes.
Authorities reported ongoing fires in at least 25 areas in Castile and Leon, 14 in Galicia, 12 in Asturias, and several sites in the southern region of Extremadura. The hardest-hit areas include Ourense in Galicia, the provinces of Leon and Zamora in Castile and Leon, Somiedo Natural Park in Asturias, and Plasencia in Extremadura.
In Castile and Leon alone, roughly 3,250 people remain displaced. In Galicia, where firefighting operations have been underway for days, more than 47,000 hectares (116,139 acres) have already been consumed by flames. Many residents near Ourense are taking shelter in sports centers, emergency facilities, or with friends and relatives. In Extremadura, around 200 people were evacuated from Jarilla, a municipality in Caceres.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to visit the hardest-hit regions, including Ourense and Leon, on Sunday. Firefighting efforts are supported by Spain’s Military Emergency Unit (UME) and European Union-provided aircraft.
Meanwhile, neighboring Portugal, which has been on high alert since early August due to wildfires, is battling 78 active fire sites, including eight major blazes.
