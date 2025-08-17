Jordanian Journalists Join Beijing Seminar On Science, Sustainability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beijing, Aug. 17 (Petra) -- A high-level seminar in Beijing has spotlighted the growing influence of media in shaping scientific collaboration and sustainable development across the globe. Held at the Donghu International Center, the event brought together Arab and Jordanian journalists, alongside representatives from leading international science and technology organizations.Organized by the Cluster for the Headquarters of International Science and Technology Organizations, the seminar is part of an ongoing training program for Arab media professionals taking place from August 12 to 25. Journalists from various Arab countries, including those from the Jordan News Agency (Petra) and the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation, are participating.The Cluster, launched in 2023 and headquartered in Beijing, serves as a global hub for innovation and cooperation among scientific institutions. It aims to foster practical solutions to critical global challenges, ranging from climate change and food security to digital transformation, by uniting researchers, policymakers, and media under a shared mission for sustainable progress.Speaking at the event, Wang Jia, Deputy Secretary-General of the World Association of Young Scientists (WAYS), emphasized the evolving role of media, from mere news delivery to becoming a strategic partner in addressing global issues. He noted the media's power in shaping public understanding of science and driving momentum around the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.Wang also introduced the Young Scientist SDGs Award launched by the Association, encouraging Arab scientists to participate and highlight their regional contributions on the world stage.The WAYS aims to create a global platform for young scientists to connect, exchange expertise, and promote a positive vision of science and technology and their role in achieving sustainable development.In another presentation, Lian Fang, a senior disaster risk research strategist, underscored the media's ability to raise awareness about natural disasters and climate risks. She called for stronger efforts in using media to promote early preparedness and adaptation strategies, and to shine a light on grassroots solutions that combat poverty and build resilience.Meanwhile, Wenjing Wu, International Cooperation Manager of World Green Design Orgnization (WGDO), shared insights into "green design" as a forward-thinking approach to development. She explained that green design rests on core principles such as inclusivity, sustainability, systemic thinking, and economic balance urging media to play a role in advocating for such frameworks.The seminar concluded with a collaborative dialogue, where participants exchanged perspectives on how to deepen ties between Arab countries and global scientific networks. The session highlighted the need to build a media ecosystem that not only informs but actively supports innovation, cooperation, and long-term development.