29 Injured In 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake In Indonesia's Sulawesi
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 29 people were injured, including two in critical condition, after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Poso District in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on Sunday morning, Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) confirmed.
BNPB Head Suharyanto said 13 of the victims were referred to Poso Regional Hospital, with two reported in critical condition.
According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake struck at 5:38 a.m. local time with its epicenter on land, about 18 kilometers northwest of Poso, at a depth of 10 kilometers,
Residents reported feeling strong tremors lasting around 15 seconds, prompting many to rush outdoors. A lighter aftershock was also felt for about seven seconds.
BMKG said that at least 10 aftershocks followed the main quake, the strongest measuring magnitude 3.2. The agency confirmed the earthquake posed no tsunami threat.
