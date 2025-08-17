Kathua Cloudburst: Amit Shah Speaks To L-G, CM Assures Full Support

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Aug 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, assuring full support for the relief and rescue operation in Kathua district, where a cloudburst-triggered flash flood has killed four people and injured many others.

Amit Shah said on X,“Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K”.

At least four people were killed and many others injured after a cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district during the night intervening Saturday and Sunday, said officials here, adding that a rescue operation is underway in the affected area.

Minister of State (PMO), Dr Jintendra Singh, said on X,“Spoken to SSP Kathua Sh Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloud burst in the Janglote area. 4 Casualties reported. In addition, damage has occurred to Railway track, National Highway while Police Station Kathua has been affected."

CM Omar Abdullah's office said on X that the Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured.

“He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance. Chief Minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and support of affected families," the CMO said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has posted an update on the Kathua cloudburst saying on X,“Helicopter services have been arranged for shifting the injured to appropriate hospitals. 6 injured have been airlifted for hospitalisation in Mamoon, Pathankot, which was found to be relatively nearer destination. DIG Police, Sh Shiv Kumar Sharma, along with his team, is camping at the spot and is in constant touch with me. Further assistance will be arranged, as and when required.”

Singh had earlier informed that he had further asked the civilian administration, military, and paramilitary forces to swing into action, and the situation is being continuously monitored.

“My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased,” the Minister said in his post.

The district administration issued a weather advisory, saying, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall" is reported across the district.

It also requested the public to stay away from water bodies.

Information and public relations office of the union territory said on X,“Weather Advisory | Kathua. Heavy to very heavy rainfall reported across the district. Avoid rivers, streams, nallahs, hilly & landslide-prone areas. Stay alert to risk of flash floods & landslides.”

This is the second cloudburst to hit Jammu and Kashmir during the last four days. On August 14, a massive cloudburst hit the Chashoti village in the Padder sub-division of Kishtwar district. So far, 65 bodies have been recovered, and over 100 people have been rescued.

In Kishtwar, 75 people have been reported missing by their families, although locals and eyewitnesses claim that hundreds may have been swept away by flash floods and buried under giant boulders, logs, and rubble. Among the deceased were two personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the local police, the officials added.

The disaster struck Chashoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple, at approximately 12.25 p.m. on August 14. It flattened a makeshift market, a community kitchen site for the Machail Mata Yatris and a security outpost.

At least 16 residential houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles were also damaged in the flash floods.