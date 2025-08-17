403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump, Zelensky hold phone call after Alaska’s summit
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky following Friday’s Alaska summit “wasn’t easy.” The call, which lasted about an hour, took place before European leaders were added to the line. Also participating were Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, who had earlier joined discussions with Russian officials.
For roughly 30 minutes, leaders from the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Finland, Poland, along with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, joined the call to hear updates from the American president, according to accounts.
The exchange was described as “not easy,” though details were not provided. Trump, however, made it clear that “a fast peace deal is better than a ceasefire.” He later echoed this publicly, writing: “It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”
Zelensky stated afterward that the two leaders agreed he would travel to Washington on Monday to personally discuss the summit’s results.
For months, Ukraine and its Western allies have pressed for a temporary ceasefire. Russia, while not rejecting the concept, has argued that such a measure would allow Kiev to secure additional Western weaponry, continue conscription, and regroup as its forces face battlefield pressure.
Despite the tensions, both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the Alaska negotiations, with Trump stressing that progress was made and urging Zelensky to “make a deal.”
For roughly 30 minutes, leaders from the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Finland, Poland, along with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, joined the call to hear updates from the American president, according to accounts.
The exchange was described as “not easy,” though details were not provided. Trump, however, made it clear that “a fast peace deal is better than a ceasefire.” He later echoed this publicly, writing: “It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”
Zelensky stated afterward that the two leaders agreed he would travel to Washington on Monday to personally discuss the summit’s results.
For months, Ukraine and its Western allies have pressed for a temporary ceasefire. Russia, while not rejecting the concept, has argued that such a measure would allow Kiev to secure additional Western weaponry, continue conscription, and regroup as its forces face battlefield pressure.
Despite the tensions, both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the Alaska negotiations, with Trump stressing that progress was made and urging Zelensky to “make a deal.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment