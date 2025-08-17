403
Putin Expresses Hope Following Alaska Summit
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced measured hope that the recent summit in Alaska may mark progress toward resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
He also acknowledged that both Moscow and Washington appear to share a common understanding of the urgency to bring an end to the violence without delay.
The nearly three-hour meeting in Anchorage represented the first in-person dialogue between the leaders of Russia and the United States since tensions intensified over Ukraine in February 2022.
On Saturday, Putin remarked that his “visit was timely and quite useful.”
He characterized the discussion as “very frank, substantive,” and stated that, in his view, it moves both nations “closer to the necessary solutions.”
According to Putin, the two sides covered “practically all areas” of their bilateral relations, with a primary emphasis on identifying a “possible resolution of the Ukraine crisis on a fair basis.”
He noted that the Russian side was able to articulate its perspective “calmly and in detail,” while also delving into the “genesis, the causes of [the Ukraine] crisis.”
Putin highlighted the importance of addressing the underlying factors behind the conflict, stating that the “elimination of these root causes should underlie the [conflict] resolution.”
He further observed that Moscow aligns with the Trump administration's goal of halting the conflict swiftly, ideally “by peaceful means.”
In a post-summit interview with Fox News, President Trump echoed a positive tone, describing his exchange with the Russian president as “warm” and noting that the two leaders “agreed on a lot.”
