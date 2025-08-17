403
$VET POWER SLAP 16: WOLVERINE vs KLINGBEIL PRESENTED BY MONSTER ENERGY SET FOR ABU DHABI SHOWDOWN WEEK
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Power Slap announced its sixteenth live event and its return to Abu Dhabi with $VET POWER SLAP 16: WOLVERINE VS. KLINGBEIL PRESENTED BY MONSTER ENERGY on Friday, October 24, at the Space42 Arena as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, headlined by UFC® 321: ASPINALL vs. GANE. The event will be streamed live and free to a global audience on Power Slap’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/@powerslap.
Headlining Power Slap 16 at the Space42 Arena will be fan favorite and slap fighting legend, Power Slap Light Heavyweight Champion Wolverine (5-2, 2 KOs), returning to defend his title for the second time against surging contender No. 6 ranked Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil (3-2, 2 KOs). Wolverine once again steps up to solidify his reign as champion after successfully defending his light heavyweight title against Russell Rivera at Power Slap 13 in June. The Kryptonian intends to deliver a highlight-reel upset to prove that he has the most power in the light heavyweight division and take down the legend in spectacular fashion to claim Power Slap gold.
In the co-main event, slap fighting icon and No.1 ranked Power Slap super heavyweight contender Dumpling (2-1-1, 1 KO) takes on the undefeated rising star No. 5 ranked Makini “Big Mak” Manu (4-0, 3 KOs). Dumpling returns to action for the first time since losing the Power Slap Super Heavyweight Championship with his sights set on reminding the world of the skills that earned him the top spot in the division. Manu aims to put his iron chin to the test and become the first man to finish Dumpling on the Power Slap stage.
$VET POWER SLAP 16: WOLVERINE VS. KLINGBEIL PRESENTED BY MONSTER ENERGY tickets will go on general sale on Sunday, August 17, at 1:00 p.m. via Ticketmaster.ae. Those who registered their interest in the event will receive priority access on Saturday, August 16, at 1:00 p.m.
Additional matches will be announced in the coming weeks.
Power Slap saw tremendous success in Abu Dhabi last year, captivating both local and international fans. POWER SLAP 9 generated over 700 million total views across social media platforms through promotional and event coverage content and drew global influencers with one billion+ followers. This marked a major step in the sport’s international growth and highlighted the region’s enthusiasm for combat sports.
POWER SLAP 16 will stream live and free to a global audience on Power Slap’s YouTube.
Fans are encouraged to register their interest now via for details on the upcoming fight card, as Power Slap prepares for an unforgettable line-up of bouts, along with ticket information for this event.
Visit PowerSlapfor additional information and content to support your Power Slap coverage. All matches are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event’s media registration.
