James Gunn Says Work On 'Superman' Sequel Is Going On In Full-Swing
He also said that his treatment rendered to the superhero is quite intense, reports 'Variety'.
He told Collider,“We're scheduling it now. I'm totally done with the treatment. My treatments are incredibly intense. They're not regular treatments. They're 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything”.
He further mentioned,“And so, now I'm just turning that into a script. We're planning out when we're going to shoot that. It's going to be much sooner rather than later”.
As per 'Variety', James Gunn recently revealed across various interviews during his 'Superman' press tour that he is writing a new film featuring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, although he remained vague whether it was a standalone sequel or an entirely new project.
Other upcoming projects on the DC slate include 'Peacemaker' Season 2, 'Supergirl', the 'Lanterns' TV series, 'Wonder Woman' and 'Clayface'.
James Gunn said during a recent interview with CBS Mornings that all projects under the DC umbrella will have their own unique tone and style, much like the comics they are based on.
He said,“'Clayface' is a totally different thing. Although it's in the same universe, it's a complete horror film, and that's one of the things we want to do”.
“There's not a company style. It's not like every movie is gonna be like 'Superman.' The artists and the directors and the writers that create each one will bring their own sense to it. We don't want people being bored”, he added.
