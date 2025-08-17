403
Libya Completes Second Phase of Local Elections
(MENAFN) Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC) announced that voting wrapped up late Saturday, and ballot counting has commenced as part of the second phase of local council elections across 26 municipalities.
In an official announcement, the commission stated that “all polling stations in the 26 targeted municipalities have closed without any notable security violations.”
It further confirmed that the “counting and tallying process has begun inside polling stations.”
As reported by the commission, initial voter participation reached an impressive 71%, with a total of 161,684 individuals casting their votes.
Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, who heads the Government of National Unity, emphasized his dedication to “supporting the elected municipal councils, as they are a key partner in achieving local development and enhancing decentralization, bringing governance closer to citizens and responding to their daily priorities.”
In a message shared via the Facebook platform, operated by the American tech giant, Dbeibeh commended “the efforts of the Ministry of Interior, which ensured the smooth running of the elections without any security violations, and most importantly, the awareness and determination of our citizens to exercise their democratic right.”
Earlier in the day, the commission mentioned in a statement published on its official website that voting had commenced at 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT).
Of the 63 municipalities originally planned to take part, only 26 moved forward in this round after successfully completing all preparatory steps.
