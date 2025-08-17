Aryan Khan Promises 'Bahut Saara Pyaar Aur Thoda Sa Vaar' In 'The Ba***Ds Of Bollywood' First Look
A voiceover ushers in a romantic Mohabbatein-esque vibe only to close with a stinging rejoinder, kicking off that oh-so-familiar Hindi film nostalgia. But what seems like a soft homage quickly flips into something sharper and louder. Soon Aryan embraces the frame, and talks about going all out in his portrayal of the tinsel town. He says in the video,“Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar... aur thoda sa vaar”.
The series is set against a filmy backdrop, the first glimpse signals a generational shift, where the romance of the past meets the vision of a new storyteller. 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour.
This is the first time Aryan can be seen in his full element. Prior to this, it was another video about the series, which showed Aryan directing his father, when SRK gets irked at his son's requests for multiple retakes. He tells the entire crew to watch him and learn about how it's done.
The earlier video asset marked the first visuals of Aryan for a fiction content. Meanwhile, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, with cameo appearances by notable Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.
The series is produced by Aryan's mom Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The show is set to soon drop on streaming giant Netflix.
