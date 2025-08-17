403
Republican Governors Deploy National Guard Troops to Washington
(MENAFN) Three US states, each led by Republican administrations, revealed on Saturday their decision to dispatch several hundred National Guard troops to the capital as part of a broader federal campaign aimed at addressing rising crime rates and homelessness in the city.
West Virginia announced that it would be sending between 300 and 400 members of its National Guard to Washington, DC.
This follows President Donald Trump’s earlier move on August 11 to activate 800 personnel from the district’s own National Guard.
In parallel, South Carolina stated it would contribute 200 troops, while Ohio committed to sending 150.
The governors from these states issued individual statements affirming their support for the federal initiative, which was officially introduced by Trump at the beginning of the week with a promise to “make D.C. safe again.”
“At the request of the Trump administration, I have directed the @WVNationalGuard to support the President’s initiative to make D.C. safe and beautiful,” stated West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey in a message shared on social media.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster emphasized that the federal government would be covering the costs of the deployment.
He also clarified that the troops would be promptly withdrawn “should a hurricane or natural disaster threaten our state.”
Meanwhile, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine mentioned that his state’s National Guard would be deployed to “carry out presence patrols and serve as added security” within Washington, DC.
Earlier in the week, Trump assumed control over the city’s Metropolitan Police Department and authorized the deployment of 800 National Guard troops.
This action was made possible through his invocation of Section 740 of the 1973 Home Rule Act, which he used as the legal justification for federal oversight of DC law enforcement.
