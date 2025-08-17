403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moderate Summer Weather To Continue Through Wednesday
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra)-- The Kingdom will experience moderate summer weather on Sunday across most regions, while hot conditions will prevail in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by some low-altitude clouds. Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at intervals.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, similar conditions are expected to persist through Wednesday, with moderate summer weather in most regions and hot weather in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain northwesterly moderate, occasionally becoming active.
Today's expected high and low temperatures are as follows:
Eastern Amman: 31C / 19C
Western Amman: 29C / 17C
Northern Highlands: 27C / 14C
Sharah Highlands: 29C / 13C
Badia regions: 38C / 20C
Plains: 32C / 19C
Northern Jordan Valley: 38C / 23C
Southern Jordan Valley: 41C / 26C
Dead Sea: 40C / 25C
Aqaba: 40C / 26C
Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra)-- The Kingdom will experience moderate summer weather on Sunday across most regions, while hot conditions will prevail in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by some low-altitude clouds. Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at intervals.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, similar conditions are expected to persist through Wednesday, with moderate summer weather in most regions and hot weather in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain northwesterly moderate, occasionally becoming active.
Today's expected high and low temperatures are as follows:
Eastern Amman: 31C / 19C
Western Amman: 29C / 17C
Northern Highlands: 27C / 14C
Sharah Highlands: 29C / 13C
Badia regions: 38C / 20C
Plains: 32C / 19C
Northern Jordan Valley: 38C / 23C
Southern Jordan Valley: 41C / 26C
Dead Sea: 40C / 25C
Aqaba: 40C / 26C
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment