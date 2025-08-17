Moderate Summer Weather To Continue Through Wednesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra)-- The Kingdom will experience moderate summer weather on Sunday across most regions, while hot conditions will prevail in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by some low-altitude clouds. Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at intervals.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, similar conditions are expected to persist through Wednesday, with moderate summer weather in most regions and hot weather in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain northwesterly moderate, occasionally becoming active.Today's expected high and low temperatures are as follows:Eastern Amman: 31C / 19CWestern Amman: 29C / 17CNorthern Highlands: 27C / 14CSharah Highlands: 29C / 13CBadia regions: 38C / 20CPlains: 32C / 19CNorthern Jordan Valley: 38C / 23CSouthern Jordan Valley: 41C / 26CDead Sea: 40C / 25CAqaba: 40C / 26C