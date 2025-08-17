Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moderate Summer Weather To Continue Through Wednesday


2025-08-17 02:08:29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 17 (Petra)-- The Kingdom will experience moderate summer weather on Sunday across most regions, while hot conditions will prevail in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by some low-altitude clouds. Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at intervals.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, similar conditions are expected to persist through Wednesday, with moderate summer weather in most regions and hot weather in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain northwesterly moderate, occasionally becoming active.
Today's expected high and low temperatures are as follows:
Eastern Amman: 31C / 19C
Western Amman: 29C / 17C
Northern Highlands: 27C / 14C
Sharah Highlands: 29C / 13C
Badia regions: 38C / 20C
Plains: 32C / 19C
Northern Jordan Valley: 38C / 23C
Southern Jordan Valley: 41C / 26C
Dead Sea: 40C / 25C
Aqaba: 40C / 26C

