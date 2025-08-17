Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Loses Another 900 Troops In War Against Ukraine

2025-08-17 02:05:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 11,116 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 23,143 armored combat vehicles (+8), 31,589 artillery systems (+49), 1,468 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,208 air defense systems (+1), 422 aircraft, 340 helicopters, 51,528 unmanned aerial vehicles (+186), 3,558 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 58,821 motor vehicles (+88), and 3,942 special equipment units.



 Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy cannon transported by Russians across blown-up bridge

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

