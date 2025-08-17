Rescue Operations In Full Swing In Cloudburst-Hit Kathua Village: Jitendra Singh
The cloudburst struck a remote village in Kathua district, leaving four persons dead and six others injured.
The cloudburst hit Jod Ghati village of Rajbagh during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, snapping access to the village and causing damage to land and property, they said.
“Spoke to SSP Kathua Sh. Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area,” Singh wrote on X.
He further said,“Four casualties have been reported. In addition, damage has occurred to the railway track, National Highway, while Police Station Kathua has also been affected.”Read Also Cloudburst, Landslide In J&K's Kathua Leaves Seven Dead Omar Abdullah Flags Risk of Disasters In Himalayas
The civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action, he said, adding the situation is being continuously monitored.
“My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment