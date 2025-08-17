403
DSS Lights Up Dubai This Week With Mega Back to School Savings, Family Fun, and High-Energy Entertainment
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 August 2025: With schools kicking off earlier this year, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) enters its final shopping season this week with the ultimate Back to School countdown! Families who have returned early from their summer adventures can shop smart, win big, and enjoy massive savings on school supplies, gadgets, gear, and more until 31 August. The exclusive bundle offers, student discounts, and exciting giveaways organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) proudly showcase the city as the ultimate Back to School destination in the region, offering the most exciting range of deals.
But the excitement doesn’t stop there: catch the pulse-pounding Gahwa Beats live at The Dubai Ice Rink or family favourites like Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Alice in Wonderland, and Treasure Island make this the must-experience finale to summer.
Here’s what’s new and unmissable across DSS this week…
BRAND NEW THIS WEEK
Back to School Offers
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: Citywide
● About: From 11 to 31 August, DSS 2025 kicks off its final themed retail season with Back to School offers across the city. Families can enjoy savings of 25 to 75 percent on everything from student tech bundles and fashion essentials to stationery and school supplies. The season also introduces new shop-and-win promotions, including chances to win scholarships, loyalty points, gift vouchers, AI classes and more.
The Laughter Factory: August
● Date: 15, 16, 22, and 23 August
● Location: Mezz, The Agenda; Studio One Hotel; Radisson Hotel DAMAC Hills; and Dukes, The Palm
● About: The Laughter Factory brings its monthly showcase of world-class stand-up to venues across Dubai. This month’s tour features Dimitri Bakanov; Ash Rose, the UAE’s only stand-up magician; and Noha Bashir. 15 August at Mezz, The Agenda; 16 August at Studio One Hotel; 22 August at Radisson Hotel DAMAC Hills; and 23 August at Dukes, The Palm.
Best of Anime by Dreamlight
● Date: 15 August
● Location: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
● About: Following a sold-out European tour, this special concert promises an evening of breathtaking live music, celebrating the most memorable anime soundtracks. The evening offers a beautiful blend of nostalgia and artistry that will resonate with every anime fan. Guests are encouraged to join in the spirit of the event by arriving in cosplay as their favourite characters, adding an extra layer of excitement and fun to this celebration of anime’s greatest musical moments.
Gahwa Beats: Coffee, Tunes & Ice
● Date: 16 August
● Location: Dubai Ice Rink, Dubai Mall
● About: Gahwa Beats takes over Dubai Ice Rink at Dubai Mall on 16 August for a music-meets-motion experience led by DJ Whiteboy. DJ Whiteboy brings the beats while homegrown favourite DRVN Coffee provides the refreshments at this high-energy, vibe-filled pop-up. All visitors who purchase a Dubai Ice Rink general admission ticket between 10am to 3pm unlock immediate access to Gahwa Beats.
Aladdin
● Date: 16 and 27 August
● Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel
● About: A British pantomime spin on the classic Middle Eastern folk tale, this family-friendly stage show comes to the Meyana Auditorium this August. Expect show-stopping songs, lively choreography, digital backdrops, magic lamps, meddling sorcerers and an over-the-top Genie as Aladdin sets out to defeat Abanazar and win Princess Yasmine’s heart. Tickets are on sale now from AED 95.
South Border Feat. Kris Lawrence
● Date: 16 August
● Location: Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School
● About: Get ready for a night of smooth vocals, rich melodies and chart-topping hits as Jay Durias and South Border team up with Kris Lawrence for a smashing concert. From the timeless ballads that made South Border a household name to Kris Lawrence's R&B flair, the show promises a nostalgic yet electric celebration of music.
The Little Mermaid
● Date: 15, 17, 26, and 28 August
● Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel
● About: The Little Mermaid brings all-singing, all-dancing fun to the Meyana Auditorium with colourful costumes, comedic sea creatures, and a soundtrack of toe-tapping original tunes. Expect high-energy choreography, bold visuals, and a cast of lively characters. Tickets are on sale now from AED 95.
Dubai Police E-Sports Championship
● Date: until 17 August
● Location: Dubai Police Officer’s Club
● About: The Dubai Police E-Sports Championship returns this summer with an exciting, competitive platform for the UAE’s gaming community. Held under the patronage of Dubai Police, the event aims to promote healthy gaming habits and online safety among youth. Featuring a thrilling line-up of popular titles including Counter-Strike, Valorant, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros, EAFC25, Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and more, the championship offers a total prize pool of AED 200,000. Visitors can also explore gaming merchandise, enjoy food trucks, and connect with top gaming influencers.
Alice in Wonderland
● Date: 19, 21, and 23 August
● Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel Theatre
● About: Join Alice as she leaps headfirst into a madcap adventure that bursts with chaos and charm. Follow the White Rabbit down the hole, sip tea with the Mad Hatter and laugh with Tweedledum and Tweedledee. Tiptoe past the fearsome Queen of Hearts. Perfect for families and daydreamers of all ages, this is the ultimate theatrical treat for summer.
Treasure Island
● Date: 20, 22, and 24 August
● Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel Theatre
● About: Get ready for a hilarious, high-energy journey on the high seas with Jim Lad Hawkins as he discovers a mysterious map, which leads to the fabled fortune of the dead pirate Captain Squint. Enjoy the dancing, laugh-out-loud comedy and a classic pirate adventure.
Modesh Scholarships
● Date: until 26 August
● Location: Dubai Festival Plaza, Al Ghurair Centre, Times Square Center, Sunset Mall, Century Mall, Al Quoz Mall, Silicon Central, and others
● About: At the heart of the DSS Back to School season is the Modesh Scholarship, giving families the chance to win their share of AED 200,000 in scholarships. Shoppers simply need to spend AED 200 or more at participating malls.
Lulu School Savers
● Date: until 7 September
● Location: Citywide
● About: Stock up for the new school year and get rewarded! Spend AED 100 on school supplies for a chance to win a AED 10,000 scholarship in LuLu’s School Savers electronic draw. Plus enjoy instant prizes in-store. A must-stop for back-to-school shoppers this season.
Biggest AI Showcase with Sharaf DG
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: Citywide
● About: This back-to-school season, Sharaf DG is giving shoppers the chance to win their laptop or tablet purchase back instantly - with up to AED 5,000 in gift vouchers. The excitement doesn’t stop there. Enjoy free gifts worth up to AED 550, guaranteed buyback of up to 60% on select laptops, and additional savings of up to AED 500 when exchanging old tech. Students and teachers can unlock extra discounts, while all shoppers can score up to 50% off on HP laptops and up to 60% on MacBooks, with bonus offers on future purchases of TVs, appliances, and audio gear. Offers available in-store and online.
E City Back to School
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: Citywide
● About: The season’s top tech deals are here, with unbeatable prices on laptops, smartphones, home and small appliances, accessories, and more. Shoppers can enjoy free gifts with selected electronics – from speakers and headphones to premium laptop bags and Microsoft 365. Exclusive offers for students and teachers include up to 15% off on select devices, premium gifts worth up to AED 500 with the latest laptops, and guaranteed exchange values of up to AED 1,000 on old or non-working tech. Plus, exciting bank offers and buy-one-get-one-free deals on electronics.
You’ve Got This with Carrefour
● Date: until 1 September
● Location: Citywide
● About: Stock up for the new school year and get rewarded! Spend AED 300 or more on must-haves like stationery, snacks, tech and more to enter the SHARE-exclusive raffle. Twenty winners will score AED 50,000 each in cash towards school fees.
Biggest Back to School with EMAX
● Date: until 31 August
● Location: Citywide
● About: The biggest back-to-school tech event is here! Emax is rolling out exclusive in-store promos, digital deals, and bundle offers on laptops, desktops, tablets, monitors, and accessories. Enjoy up to 30% off on laptops, tablets, and more - with lowest prices guaranteed. Plus, receive up to AED 500 in premium gifts on select laptops and benefit from exclusive student discounts.
Back to School with Adidas
● Date: until 28 August
● Location: Citywide
● About: Gear up for the new school year with an unbeatable bundle from Adidas. For just AED 169, shoppers can grab a stylish backpack, water bottle, and pencil case - all in one perfect pack. Available on selected items, while stocks last.
RETURNING FESTIVAL FAVOURITES
Endless DSS fun continues until 31 August with a range of signature DSS events, the season’s biggest-ever shopping discounts, exclusive mall activations, mega prizes in grand raffles, and much more.
The first-ever DSS 10 Dirham Dish continues to take over the city until 31 August. Available at more than 190 unique restaurants spanning over 700 participating outlets across Dubai’s leading malls and dining hotspots - including The Noodle House, Yum Noodle Bar, San Wan Noodles, Shake Shack, Big Smoke Burger, and many more. No bookings or vouchers are required, simply visit any participating outlet and ask for the AED 10 dish.
Families can enjoy a world of Modesh magic at Modesh World, step into unlimited fun at Dubai Festival City Mall with Modesh Splash Park, fill up their Modesh Summer Pass for a chance to win prizes, stop by Osteria Mario for themed kids’ activities, and explore the Modesh Store for exclusive merchandise. Modesh and Dana will also be making special appearances across the city!
Residents and visitors can unlock over 7,500 buy-one-get-one-free offers with the DSS Entertainer, families can enjoy unbeatable hotel and attraction offers citywide including kids-go-free deals at top destinations. Fitness fans can join the weekly Bikeera Saturday Al Qudra Community Ride or Dubai Sports World, while special DSS summer camps at Bel Remaitha, Children’s City in Creek Park, and Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children keep little ones busy with endless fun.
Savvy shoppers can save big with citywide retail promotions that continue in full swing this summer, including the Back to School - Spend and Win AED 25,000, Win Big This Summer with Emirates Skywards, Dubai Summer Surprises at City Centre Deira, Voyage Club at City Centre Mirdif, and Slide Into Summer Surprises. Other highlights include DSS Win A SOUEAST S06 With Dubai Outlet Mall, Spend & Win at Wafi City, The Messi Experience, The Smurf-Tastic Fair, SHARE Millionaire, Spend and Win a Polestar 4 LRSM at DFCM, Win With Tickit Rewards App, Summer at City Walk, Cool Off this Summer at The Beach, JBR!, Shop. Win. Drive – DSS 2025, and The Ripe Market, Indoor Summer Markets.
The season’s biggest-ever prizes continue in this year’s citywide DSS raffles, running until 31 August. The Dubai Shopping Malls Group DSS Raffle is giving away the keys to nine brand-new cars, the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Raffles is awarding 30 gold bars to 30 lucky winners, and the Visa Jewellery Programme for Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is crowning 50 winners with a share of AED 175,000 in jewellery vouchers.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
