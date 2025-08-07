Dubai-Manila Flights: Book Tickets For Dh8 Only In Cebu Pacific's August Sale
Travellers booking flights from Dubai to Manila can now get a ticket for as low as Dh8 (base fare), as part of a special offer from Cebu Pacific (CEB).
The Philippines' leading carrier has launched its August seat sale. From August 7-10, guests from Dubai may book flights to Manila for as low as AED 8 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from February 1 to June 30, 2026.Recommended For You Look: Selena Gomez celebrates birthday with Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco in attendance
With the airline's widest domestic reach, travellers can plan their trips to the Philippine capital or connect to the airline's other key regional hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, for faster inter-island access within the country.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
From Manila, CEB flies to 27 Philippine destinations, including Dumaguete and Iloilo. From Dumaguete, visitors can unwind in natural spring pools or take a short boat ride to Apo Island for diving or snorkeling. From Iloilo, travellers can explore Gigantes Islands or visit Guimaras in May for the Mango Festival.
Just a two-hour drive from Manila, Clark offers activities such as archery or a trek to Mount Pinatubo. CEB's Clark hub can also serve as a jump-off point to Puerto Princesa, which features the renowned Underground River and offers island-hopping tours for an immersive experience.
CEB operates in 37 Philippine domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment