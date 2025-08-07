Dubai-Manila Flights: Book Tickets For Dh8 Only In Cebu Pacific's August Sale

Travellers booking flights from Dubai to Manila can now get a ticket for as low as Dh8 (base fare), as part of a special offer from Cebu Pacific (CEB).

The Philippines' leading carrier has launched its August seat sale. From August 7-10, guests from Dubai may book flights to Manila for as low as AED 8 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from February 1 to June 30, 2026.

With the airline's widest domestic reach, travellers can plan their trips to the Philippine capital or connect to the airline's other key regional hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, for faster inter-island access within the country.

From Manila, CEB flies to 27 Philippine destinations, including Dumaguete and Iloilo. From Dumaguete, visitors can unwind in natural spring pools or take a short boat ride to Apo Island for diving or snorkeling. From Iloilo, travellers can explore Gigantes Islands or visit Guimaras in May for the Mango Festival.

Just a two-hour drive from Manila, Clark offers activities such as archery or a trek to Mount Pinatubo. CEB's Clark hub can also serve as a jump-off point to Puerto Princesa, which features the renowned Underground River and offers island-hopping tours for an immersive experience.

CEB operates in 37 Philippine domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.