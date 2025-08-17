403
Digital Signage Market Size to Reach USD 42.30 Billion in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) August 16, 2025 -The growing penetration of smart cities and ongoing infrastructure development are key drivers for revenue growth of the digital signage market. As governments and urban planners increasingly invest in smart city initiatives, there is a rising demand for advanced communication and information systems to enhance urban mobility, safety, and public engagement. Digital signage plays a crucial role in these ecosystems by providing real-time updates, wayfinding assistance, emergency alerts, and interactive services in public spaces such as transportation hubs, commercial centers, and government buildings. Additionally, infrastructure projects such as airports, metro systems, and smart retail environments are integrating digital signage to improve user experience and operational efficiency. This expanding adoption across various sectors is fueling the demand for dynamic display solutions, thereby significantly contributing to revenue growth of the market.
In April 2025, LG CNS, a leading AI Transformation (AX) company in South Korea, secured its first formal contract with a U.S. government agency to develop smart city infrastructure in Hogansville, Georgia. Under this agreement, LG CNS will deploy smart poles and an integrated control system aimed at improving public safety, urban connectivity, and operational efficiency. The installation will also include electric vehicle charging stations, digital signage, and emergency call buttons. It is further supporting the city’s move toward intelligent urban development.
However, the dependence on stable internet connectivity and uninterrupted power supply poses a significant restraint on the revenue growth of the digital signage market. Digital signage systems, particularly those used for real-time content updates, cloud-based management, and interactive functionalities, require a constant and high-speed internet connection. In regions with inadequate or inconsistent internet infrastructure, businesses face challenges in deploying and maintaining these systems effectively. It leads to reduced adoption rates and restrains revenue growth of the market.
Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:
Based on product type, the digital signage market is segmented into video walls, video screens, kiosks, digital posters, billboards, menu boards, and others.
The video walls segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by rising demand for engaging and immersive visual experiences across industries such as retail, transportation, corporate, and public venues. Technological advancements in LED, OLED, and LCD displays have significantly improved the quality and visual appeal of video walls, offering seamless integration with ultra-thin bezels and high-resolution outputs. In April 2025, Prime AV launched its state-of-the-art LED wall display solutions in the Washington D.C. region, aiming to elevate event experiences. This move reinforces Prime AV’s position as a leading provider of advanced visual solutions, particularly for government, corporate, and civic events.
Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:
North America held the largest revenue share in 2024, primarily due to its robust technological infrastructure and strong adoption of cutting-edge solutions, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. The region’s digital signage market is further propelled by growing demand for Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising, integration of AI-driven and data-centric content, and the development of smart city projects. Moreover, widespread use of digital signage in the retail sector for interactive promotions and dynamic advertising has played a key role in driving market growth. For example, in April 2025, EG America, based in Westborough, Massachusetts, launched its Retail Media Network (RMN) in collaboration with Axonet, enabling brand partners to engage with consumers across multiple stages of the shopping journey.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The digital signage market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:
o Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
o LG Electronics Inc.
o Sony Corporation
o Sharp Corporation
o Koninklijke Philips N.V.
o Advantech Co. Ltd
o Scala
o Appspace Inc.
o Yodeck
o Navori Labs
o NoviSign Digital Signage Inc
o Mvix Inc.
o Korbyt
o Spectrio Inc.
Major Strategic Developments By Leading Competitors:
Revel Digital: On April 15, 2025, Revel Digital, a leading provider of digital signage and media distribution solutions, partnered with Amazon to make its software available as a ready-to-use option on the new Amazon Signage Stick. Designed specifically for digital signage, this plug-and-play device offers businesses a simplified and cost-effective solution for managing visual communications. The collaboration merges Revel Digital’s advanced software capabilities with the ease and accessibility of Amazon’s signage hardware.
Samsung: On February 05, 2025, Samsung joined forces with Cielo, a leading provider of AI-powered franchise solutions, to revolutionize retail advertising and franchise management. This partnership integrates Samsung’s VXT display technology with Cielo’s AI-driven platform, delivering innovative tools aimed at enhancing digital marketing and operational performance. As part of this collaboration, Cielo is launching SmartSigns—a Digital Signage as a Service (DaaS) solution that utilizes Samsung’s VXT technology to deliver targeted messaging to the right audience at the optimal moment.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented global digital signage market on the basis of component, product type, display type, display size, location, application, and region:
• Component (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Hardware
o Software
o Services
• Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Video Walls
o Video Screens
o Kiosks
o Digital Posters
o Billboards
o Menu Boards
o Others
• Display Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Standalone Displays
o Transparent Displays
o Interactive Displays
o Others
• Display Size (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Below 32 Inches
o 32 to 52 Inches
o More than 52 Inches
• Location (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Indoor Digital Signage
o Outdoor Digital Signage
• Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Retail
o Hospitality
o Transportation
o Healthcare
o Education
o Corporate
o Entertainment
o Infrastructure
o Others
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o North America
a. U.S.
b. Canada
c. Mexico
o Europe
a. Germany
b. France
c. U.K.
d. Italy
e. Spain
f. Benelux
g. Nordic Countries
h. Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
a. China
b. India
c. Japan
d. South Korea
e. Oceania
f. ASEAN Countries
g. Rest of APAC
o Latin America
a. Brazil
b. Rest of LATAM
o Middle East & Africa
a. GCC Countries
b. South Africa
c. Israel
d. Turkey
e. Rest of MEA
