Ukrainian Forces Destroy Over 300 Russian Anti-Tank Mines With A Single Drone

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Over 300 Russian Anti-Tank Mines With A Single Drone


2025-08-17 01:08:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the report was shared on Telegram by the Dnipro Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, which also released accompanying video footage.

"Approximately 2.5 tonnes of explosives possess a destructive radius of 30–50 meters and create a lethal anti-personnel zone extending 100–150 meters. Such an explosion generates a tremor equivalent to a light earthquake measuring up to 2.5 on the Richter scale and is comparable in impact to a powerful aerial bomb," the statement said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces in the Kupiansk sector repelled a Russian breakthrough attempt, destroying two tanks and three armored combat vehicles, while inflicting fire damage on approximately 20 enemy infantry.

Photo: AFU General Staff

