Doha Emerging As A 'Unique Model For Smart Cities': HBKU Professor
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha stands out as a unique model for smart cities, noted a professor of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) highlighting that smart cities must prioritise people and planet over profit.
“Doha stands out as a unique model for smart cities, having embraced a long-term vision for empowerment and education. The Qatari capital's massive urban development has always been coupled with capacity building, giving locals meaningful and empowering opportunities to grow the GDP per capita of $69,000,” says, Dr Azzam Abu-Rayash assistant professor at the College of Science and Engineering, HBKU in an article published on HBKU website.
A recent study by HBKU found that cities like Toronto, Osaka, and Sydney outperformed the likes of London, Moscow, and New York because they chose to focus on environmental sustainability, social cohesion, and governance instead of digital infrastructure development.
Through a multidisciplinary model that evaluates 32 performance indicators across 20 global cities, the research demonstrates that a city's intelligence goes beyond its technological features. It also emerges when societies achieve equilibrium between social justice and environmental stewardship, together with economic resilience, and putting people and planet above financial gains.
As for Doha emerging as an ideal smart city, Dr Abu-Rayash explains:“The distinction lies in integrating technology development, hand in hand with investments in education and local capacity building. Qatar Foundation and its emphasis on STEM education is a stark example of empowering future generations through education first, followed by technology. Doha, ranked 7th in this study, yet still has room for further innovation by prioritising environmentally friendly and sustainable infrastructure.”
The academic who is also a governor at Ontario Tech University noted that smart cities are often portrayed as technological hubs where innovation drives development.“This limited perspective nevertheless risks converting urban development into an efficiency-based transactional process. The revolutionary nature of AI and IoT is derived from its tools, but these technologies do not represent the ultimate purpose,” he continues.
HBKU's research highlights three changes that must take place immediately to create genuinely smart cities. It says:“Policymakers and developers need to rethink what exactly constitutes a 'smart' city in the first place. Doing so will require greater incorporation of multidimensional indices that gauge equity, sustainability, and wellbeing, augmenting metrics like GDP and tech adoption rates in the process. Greater emphasis should be placed on democratising innovation and public engagement in planning processes”
It highlights Helsinki's "Co-Creation Model," in which citizens use blockchain technology to vote on urban projects, increased civic trust by 40%.
“Aspiring smart cities should also prioritise investment in their invisible infrastructure. This reflects that the foundation of resilience is social capital, which includes cultural venues, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions. Cities like Copenhagen, which devotes a quarter of its budget to social programs, demonstrate how these expenditures boost innovation and productivity,” added Dr Abu-Rayash.
