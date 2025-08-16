61 Dengue Cases Reported This Year So Far In J & K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Dengue cases are on the rise in Jammu & Kashmir, with a total of 61 reported so far this year.

An official informed that these cases include 24 from Jammu, 3 from Samba, 10 from Kathua, 7 from Udhampur, 3 from Reasi, 5 from Rajouri, 2 each from Doda and Poonch, and four cases from other states.

He said dengue cases are projected to surge post-monsoon and advised people to take“preemptive” measures to combat the painful mosquito-borne disease in the absence of any vaccine.

The dengue caused by viruses transmitted by infected mosquitoes has always been a health concern, the official said, adding that people need to take precautions to protect themselves from falling prey to the virus.

Meanwhile, doctors have advised people to use mosquito repellents and wear full sleeves shirts to save themselves from mosquito bites, which they said choose to breed in stagnant water accumulated by waterlogging mainly during the monsoon.

They said the best way to prevent dengue fever is to eliminate pockets of stagnant water that serve as mosquito breeding sites at home, at schools, workplaces and their vicinity, and to avoid mosquito bites.

The mosquitoes that spread dengue are active during the day.“Cover as much of your body as possible and use mosquito nets if sleeping during the day and spray the nets with insect repellents,” they said.

The most common symptoms, as per doctors, are fever and headache, eye pain (typically behind the eyes), muscle, joint or bone pain, rash, nausea and vomiting.

If anyone has stomach or belly pain, tenderness, vomiting (at least 3 times in 24 hours), bleeding from the nose or gums, vomiting blood, or blood in the stool and feeling tired, restless, or irritable, they must consult a doctor, the advisory mentions.

The mosquito remains active mostly at dusk and dawn, and people must wear clothes that minimise skin exposure to these mosquitoes, the doctors added.

In 2024, J&K recorded approximately 7,000 dengue cases. The year 2023 saw 6,403 cases, and 2022 recorded the highest ever-8,269 cases with 18 deaths. The earlier years saw lower figures, including just two cases in 2009, zero in 2010, and gradual increases in subsequent years. (KNO)