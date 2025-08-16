Belarus To Add 4 New Su-30SM2 Fighter Jets To Air Force Fleet By Year-End
Speaking at an official ceremony marking Air Force and Air Defense Forces Day, Major General Andrei Lukyanovich, commander of Belarus' Air Force and Air Defense Forces, said the country is continuing to modernize its aerial capabilities.
“Our fleet is constantly being upgraded. Just two days ago, we received another batch of the newest Su-30SM2 aircraft, as well as 12 advanced aircraft, including Mi-35M helicopters,” Lukyanovich noted.
He added that the upcoming delivery of four additional Su-30SM2 jets is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Belarus' air defense and combat readiness.
The Su-30SM2 is a modernized multirole fighter aircraft developed by Russia, offering enhanced avionics, weapons systems, and extended operational range compared to earlier variants.
