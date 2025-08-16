Japan Hosts Event On Azerbaijan's National Dance (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A cultural event titled "National Dance of Azerbaijan" was held in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan, organized by the "Wakayama International Exchange Center", the State Committee on Work with Diaspora said in a statement, Trend reports.

Locals and foreigners living in the city got acquainted with Azerbaijani culture at the event.

In the first part of the three-part event, guest speaker Minara Shukurova presented information about Azerbaijani national costumes, music and dance art to the participants with visual materials.

This presentation, which covered a number of elements of Azerbaijani cultural heritage, was met with interest by the participants.

In the second part, dance expert Lala Aslanur, head of the "Dance with Me" project, who joined the event online from Baku, held a seminar on the "Mountains of Shusha" and "Yalli" dances. She spoke about the history, meaning and performance styles of these dances and answered the questions of the participants.

In the event's third part, Minara Shukurova made a presentation about Azerbaijani tea culture.

The participants tasted Azerbaijani tea and took pictures in the Azerbaijani national costumes.

This event, which combines various aspects of Azerbaijani culture, sparked great interest among the participants and contributed to the development of intercultural relations.