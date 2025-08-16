Azerbaijan's Cultural Activist Living In U.S. Wins Medal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Sevinj Karimova, an Azerbaijani cultural figure living in California, U.S., has been awarded the Azerbaijani medal "For Service in Diaspora Activities", the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend .

The medal was awarded during a meeting of Karimova with Fuad Muradov, chairman of the committee.

The chairman highly appreciated the commitment of compatriots living abroad to the ideas of Azerbaijanism, national values, and the work they have done to promote the ancient culture of our people.

He said that the Azerbaijani diaspora plays an active role in the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S. and the expansion of cultural ties between the two countries.

Muradov also emphasized that Azerbaijani communities and compatriots living abroad have always been surrounded by special attention and care of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The guest expressed her gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for the value given to her activities.

She said that she will continue to work for the promotion of Azerbaijan and its culture in the U.S., the upbringing of young compatriots in the national spirit, and will spare no effort in organizing diaspora activities more effectively.

Sevinj Karimova, one of the well-known figures of Azerbaijani culture, worked as a director and producer of mass events in Azerbaijan in the 1980s and 1990s, along with television programs.

Having continued her activities in the U.S., she worked as a producer at the "Golden Arts Entertainment Production" company. With the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, she organized the international projects "Baku Autumn - 35 years later" and "Together".

Sevinc Karimova, together with her husband, composer Mikayil Vakilov, supported the development of young Azerbaijani musicians and their appearance on the big stages. Their children - Rustam Vakilov, the first Azerbaijani director to make a film in Hollywood, and Nigar Vakilova, a fashion photographer.