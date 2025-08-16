Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Of Kuwait Bar Association Underscores Legal Cooperation With Lebanon


2025-08-16 03:05:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The visiting Secretary of Kuwait Bar Association Khaled Al-Suwaifan on Saturday affirmed that the first Kuwaiti-Lebanese Law Day and the Second Regional Arbitration Conference constituted a key platform for expertise swap and boosting cooperation in the legal sector between Kuwait and Lebanon.
Al-Suwaifan was speaking to KUNA after conclusion of these activities, held between August 13 and 16. The events involved more than 300 lawyers, the Beirut Bar Association, the Tripoli Bar Association and the Lebanese University's Faculty of Law.
Conferees recommended overhaul of the legal legislations to stay abreast of electronic arbitration, set criteria for using artificial intelligence (AI), establishing joint Arab platforms for electronic arbitration and holding special courses for arbitrators and attorneys.
He added that the holding of these activities reflected depth of the brotherly relations between the two countries, underscoring role of the Kuwait and Lebanese legal associations for enhancing dialogue and upgrading the "legislative environment for serving the career and boosting justice."
The Kuwaiti Bar Association, he has added, will continue to back up such activities, boost pan-Arab, and international partnerships for serving justice and establishing a developed legal environment, balancing digital development with the basics of the profession. (end)
