UAE: Emirates NBD To Discontinue Issuing Some Foreign Currency Demand Drafts From Oct

Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the UAE, has informed customers that the bank will discontinue issuing some foreign currency demand drafts.

In a communiqué on Saturday, the bank said that it will be discontinuing the service for some currencies, effective October 18, 2025. This is applicable to all customers of the bank, Khaleej Times has confirmed with a customer call representative.

The last date that affected foreign currency demand drafts will be issued is October 17, 2025. The bank added that foreign currency demand drafts issued on or before October 17, 2025 "will remain valid and will be honored till the validity of the demand draft".

The demand draft will be discontinued for the following currencies:



USD (United States Dollar)

GBP (British Pound Sterling)

CAD (Canadian Dollar)

EUR (Euro)

AUD (Australian Dollar)

SEK (Swedish Krona)

NOK (Norwegian Krone)

DKK (Danish Krone)

HKD (Hong Kong Dollar)

SGD (Singapore Dollar)

CHF (Swiss Franc) JPY (Japanese Yen)

In the notice, the bank recommended that customers make "the necessary arrangements well in advance to avoid any disruption".

In June, Emirates NBD said that customers will be charged Dh26.25 (inclusive of VAT) for international transfers made via the app or online banking, including those done through DirectRemit.

This, however, would remain free for India, Pakistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and the UK with a minimum transfer of Dh100 through the app via DirectRemit services.