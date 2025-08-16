MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press ReleaseAugust 15, 2025

Gatchalian: Stay vigilant vs online gambling in e-wallets

" While GCash and Maya have pledged to comply with the BSP directive to unlink from online gambling sites, I urge PAGCOR and the BSP to ensure that these sites are fully and permanently disconnected from all e-wallet services. The government and the public must remain vigilant as many non-accredited online gambling providers still exist, and they can find workarounds to existing regulations.

Hindi lang ito simpleng usapin ng regulasyon; tungkulin at pananagutan ng gobyerno na tiyaking napoprotektahan ang bawat Pilipino laban sa mga panganib na sumisira sa kanilang pamumuhay."

