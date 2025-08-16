Ola S1 Pro Sport EV Scooter Debuts: 152 Kmph Top Speed, 320 Km Range
The much-awaited Ola S1 Pro Sport electric scooter has arrived in India with a starting price of ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This upgraded model boasts a new design and the advanced 4680 battery technology, offering quicker charging, increased power density, and reduced production expenses.
The new model has several changes. The logo is centrally placed on the scooter's front apron, with a camera below for ADAS features like collision detection. It runs on the new MoveOS 6 software.
Additions include a redesigned seat, carbon fiber front fender, aero windshield, and carbon fiber grab handle. It also features 14-inch wheels and Ola's unique India-made Ferrite electric motor.
The motor outputs 16 kW and 71 Nm of torque. Notably, its design is independent of foreign 'rare earth' elements. The 5.2 kWh battery, combined with the 4680 cell tech, allows a top speed of 152 kmph and 0-40 kmph in 2 seconds.
Ola claims an IDC range of 320 km on a single charge. With its advanced battery, powerful motor, new design, and high-tech features, the Ola S1 Pro Sport is expected to be a hit in the Indian EV market.
