Tata Tiago Gets Discounts Up To Rs 75,000 On 2024 Model, Rs 55,000 On 2025 Model

Ahead of the festive season, domestic automaker Tata Motors has brought good news for customers. The company is offering discounts of up to ₹55,000 on its popular hatchback Tata Tiago in August 2025. This includes cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. This offer is for the 2025 model Tiago. Meanwhile, the 2024 model Tiago is also being offered with a discount of up to Rs 75,000. For more information about the discount, customers can contact their nearest dealership.

The car comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In addition, features like a rear parking camera, power windows, automatic climate control, and a multi-function steering wheel are also provided. Meanwhile, for safety, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and corner stability control are also available as standard.

In terms of powertrain, the Tiago gets a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine, which produces a maximum of 86 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The car's engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In addition, a CNG powertrain option is also available in this car, which gives a mileage of up to 28 kilometers. The ex-showroom price of the Tata Tiago car in the Indian market ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh.

Note that the discounts available on cars with the help of different platforms are explained above. The above discounts vary for different states of the country, different regions, each city, dealerships, stock, color, and variant. That is, this discount may be more or less in your city or dealer. In such a situation, before buying a car, contact your nearest local dealer for exact discount figures and other information.