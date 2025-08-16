Tata Tiago Gets Discounts Up To Rs 75,000 On 2024 Model, Rs 55,000 On 2025 Model
Ahead of the festive season, domestic automaker Tata Motors has brought good news for customers. The company is offering discounts of up to ₹55,000 on its popular hatchback Tata Tiago in August 2025. This includes cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. This offer is for the 2025 model Tiago. Meanwhile, the 2024 model Tiago is also being offered with a discount of up to Rs 75,000. For more information about the discount, customers can contact their nearest dealership.
The car comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In addition, features like a rear parking camera, power windows, automatic climate control, and a multi-function steering wheel are also provided. Meanwhile, for safety, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and corner stability control are also available as standard.
In terms of powertrain, the Tiago gets a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine, which produces a maximum of 86 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The car's engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. In addition, a CNG powertrain option is also available in this car, which gives a mileage of up to 28 kilometers. The ex-showroom price of the Tata Tiago car in the Indian market ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh.
Note that the discounts available on cars with the help of different platforms are explained above. The above discounts vary for different states of the country, different regions, each city, dealerships, stock, color, and variant. That is, this discount may be more or less in your city or dealer. In such a situation, before buying a car, contact your nearest local dealer for exact discount figures and other information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment