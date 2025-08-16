Over 5,000 Ships Passed Through Ukrainian Maritime Corridor In Two Years - Kuleba
“Over this period of time (since August 16, 2023 – ed.), over 5,000 vessels have passed through the corridor, transporting hundreds of millions of tonnes of cargo. Of that, 80% consists of agricultural products,” Kuleba stated.
He emphasized that thanks to the continued operation of Ukrainian ports, domestic products are now reaching more than 50 countries worldwide.Read also: Kuleba : We are preparing separate program of comprehensive support for frontline region
Kuleba also expressed gratitude to all those - both military and civilian - whose daily efforts enable Ukraine to remain a reliable partner to the international community.
As reported earlier, the Ukrainian maritime corridor began operating on August 16, 2023. The temporary sea route was established after Russia began obstructing ship traffic through the former“grain corridor.” Unlike its predecessor, the Ukrainian corridor allows for the transportation of a broader range of goods beyond agricultural products.
In 2024, cargo turnover at Ukrainian ports reached a record 97.2 million tonnes. Of that, 76.4 million tonnes were exported via the Ukrainian maritime corridor to 52 countries around the world.
Photo credit: Infrastructure Ministry's press service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment