Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 5,000 Ships Passed Through Ukrainian Maritime Corridor In Two Years - Kuleba

Over 5,000 Ships Passed Through Ukrainian Maritime Corridor In Two Years - Kuleba


2025-08-16 08:08:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced on television by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Ukrinform.

“Over this period of time (since August 16, 2023 – ed.), over 5,000 vessels have passed through the corridor, transporting hundreds of millions of tonnes of cargo. Of that, 80% consists of agricultural products,” Kuleba stated.

He emphasized that thanks to the continued operation of Ukrainian ports, domestic products are now reaching more than 50 countries worldwide.

Read also: Kuleba : We are preparing separate program of comprehensive support for frontline region

Kuleba also expressed gratitude to all those - both military and civilian - whose daily efforts enable Ukraine to remain a reliable partner to the international community.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian maritime corridor began operating on August 16, 2023. The temporary sea route was established after Russia began obstructing ship traffic through the former“grain corridor.” Unlike its predecessor, the Ukrainian corridor allows for the transportation of a broader range of goods beyond agricultural products.

In 2024, cargo turnover at Ukrainian ports reached a record 97.2 million tonnes. Of that, 76.4 million tonnes were exported via the Ukrainian maritime corridor to 52 countries around the world.

Photo credit: Infrastructure Ministry's press service

MENAFN16082025000193011044ID1109936299

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search