Over 5,000 Ships Passed Through Ukrainian Maritime Corridor In Two Years - Kuleba

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on television by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Ukrinform.

“Over this period of time (since August 16, 2023 – ed.), over 5,000 vessels have passed through the corridor, transporting hundreds of millions of tonnes of cargo. Of that, 80% consists of agricultural products,” Kuleba stated.

He emphasized that thanks to the continued operation of Ukrainian ports, domestic products are now reaching more than 50 countries worldwide.

Kuleba also expressed gratitude to all those - both military and civilian - whose daily efforts enable Ukraine to remain a reliable partner to the international community.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian maritime corridor began operating on August 16, 2023. The temporary sea route was established after Russia began obstructing ship traffic through the former“grain corridor.” Unlike its predecessor, the Ukrainian corridor allows for the transportation of a broader range of goods beyond agricultural products.

In 2024, cargo turnover at Ukrainian ports reached a record 97.2 million tonnes. Of that, 76.4 million tonnes were exported via the Ukrainian maritime corridor to 52 countries around the world.

Photo credit: Infrastructure Ministry's press service