EU Working Closely With Ukraine And US To Achieve Peace - Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

“The EU is working closely with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the United States to reach a just and lasting peace,” von der Leyen stated.

“Strong security guarantees that protect Ukrainian and European vital security interests are essential,” the European Commission president stressed.

She thanked the U.S. president“for the update on discussions in Alaska”.

As earlier reported, on August 15, President Trump held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

and Trump planning to meet in Washington on August 1

On Saturday morning, Trump held a phone call with Zelensky . The conversation was joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff.

European leaders in a joint statement later welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve peace and reaffirmed the need for“ironclad security guarantees” for Ukraine.

Following his meeting with Vladimir Putin and phone call with NATO leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump said that "it was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement".

Photo credit: European Union