India Untold: 100 Years Ago, Punjabi Wrestler Invented Dodha Barfi, Now Loved Across The World

In the sweltering summer of 1912, Punjabi wrestler Harbans Vig decided he'd had enough of his monotonous diet of ghee and milk - the age-old staples. The necessity sparked invention, and his culinary curiosity gave birth to what the world today knows as the Dodha Barfi. To let you in on the origins of the name, it is from the Persian word 'barf' which means 'snow', and encapsulates the white creamy appearance of the sweet.

Into his pan went rich milk, velvety cream, golden ghee, and sugar, crowned with crunchy nuts. Result? a chewy, fudge-like sweet that was not only delectably wholesome but also satisfying to the soul. Who knew, over the decades, this will be cherished by both children and adults, earning its place as a must-have delicacy for anyone traversing the markets of North India.

Dodha Barfi is a laborious task of patience and precision. Hours of relentless stirring in a thick, homogenous blend, which is poured into trays, cut into semi-solid cubes, cooled, and preserved. Kept at room temperature, it stays fresh for a fortnight; beyond that, the refrigerator becomes its guardian.

With milk as its base and a crown of nutrient-rich nuts, it delivers essential fatty acids, lactose, minerals, and vitamin E - the much-celebrated need for radiant skin.

The true taste of Harbans Vig's tradition, however, lies in the rustic heart of Punjab, where the Royal Dodha House continues to guard the century-old recipe - a secret passed down from generation to generation. The family's journey was marked by the upheaval of the 1947 Partition, which forced the Vigs to move from Sarghoda (now in Pakistan) to Kotkapura, Punjab. Today, the legacy rests in the hands of Harbans' great-grandson, Vipin Vig, who proudly says,“The recipe of Dhodha is a closely guarded secret and is passed from generation to generation. When we eat Dhodha today, it tastes the same as it did to our forefathers 104 years back.”

Dodha Barfi Loved Across the World

The Dodha Barfi has travelled far beyond Punjab's borders - even finding its way to the White House on its 100th anniversary.“Appreciation by the White House people means a lot to me,” said Vipin Vig.“Our forefathers will be happy somewhere.”

Across the border, the family home left behind in Pakistan also saw another lineage carry forward the craft of Dodha-making, cementing the sweet's dual heritage.

But Dodha is not the only mithai born from history and emotion. In Banaras, the Tirangi Barfi emerged from a wave of patriotic fervour in the mid-20th century. Its origins trace back to Shri Madan Gopal Gupta, who, in 1945, sought to honour India's freedom fighters through his sweets. In his shop at Thatheri Bazaar, creations bore names like Jawahar Laddoo and Gandhi Gaurav, with the tri-coloured barfi becoming the undisputed star. Saffron-hued layers topped with pistachio-green bases and almond-white centres became both a visual and culinary salute to India's freedom.

Archaeological whispers from the Indus Valley Civilisation speak of early sugar fermentation eight centuries ago, laying the foundation for India's rich mithai culture.