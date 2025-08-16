Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
French interior minister denounces arson attack on Muslim prayer hall

2025-08-16 06:40:56
(MENAFN) French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned an attempted arson at a Muslim prayer hall in Châtillon-sur-Seine, eastern France, on Friday.

“Last night in Châtillon-sur-Seine, individuals tried to set fire to a Muslim prayer hall. My thoughts are with the worshippers affected by this deeply cowardly anti-Muslim act,” Retailleau wrote on social media platform X.

Reports indicate that attackers wedged burning leaflets into the prayer hall’s front door, though passers-by quickly extinguished the flames, broadcaster France Info said. A formal complaint has been filed, but the suspects remain unidentified.

