Senator Graham: War Could End Before Christmas If Trump, Zelensky, And Putin Meet
“If a trilateral meeting between President Trump, President Zelensky, and Putin takes place, I am cautiously optimistic that this war will end well before Christmas,” he wrote.
He also warned that if such a meeting does not happen,“President Trump may deliver severe consequences to Putin and those who buy his oil and gas”.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 15, U.S. President Trump held talks with Russian leader Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.Read also: Trump says he 'largely' agreed with Putin on 'land swaps
Following the meeting, Trump said he would postpone imposing additional sanctions or other severe measures on Russia, noting that the talks had gone“very well.”
The next day, Trump held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, following which Zelensky announced that he supported the proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, and that he would discuss the details of the negotiations with Donald Trump on August 18 in Washington.
