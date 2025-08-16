403
Hungary Commends US, Russia Talks
(MENAFN) Hungary’s top diplomat on Saturday commended the recent high-level meeting between the United States and Russia, expressing that the global community is "a safer place" as long as dialogue persists between Washington and Moscow.
"The world is a safer place as long as there is US–Russia dialogue at the highest level.
Credit to both presidents for making this summit happen," Peter Szijjarto posted on the American social media site X, referring to the encounter between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held in Alaska.
Szijjarto emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine cannot be settled through warfare but rather through diplomatic efforts. "Peace can only be achieved through negotiations, dialogue, and keeping diplomatic channels open," he asserted.
He also drew a distinction between Hungary’s stance and that of other European leaders, claiming his nation has continually supported peaceful discussions. "Hungary has stood by this for 3.5 years, unlike Brussels and pro-war European politicians," he stated.
